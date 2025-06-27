Lebanon's fuel prices see a significant increase

Lebanon Economy
27-06-2025 | 02:26
High views
Lebanon&#39;s fuel prices see a significant increase
0min
Lebanon's fuel prices see a significant increase

On Friday, June 27, 2025, the price of 95 octane increased by LBP 13,000, and that of 98 octane fuel rose by LBP 14,000, diesel increased by LBP 29,000, while gas prices remained unchanged.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,582,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,622,000

- Diesel: LBP 1,528,000

- Gas canister: LBP 907,000

