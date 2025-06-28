Legal cannabis in Lebanon: A long-stalled plan finally takes root

Report by Theresia Rahme, English Adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Lebanon’s agricultural seasons are no longer limited to fruits and vegetables. This time, a new and controversial crop is joining the list: cannabis, which is on track to become a legal and state-regulated crop.



What’s the latest?



Although Parliament passed a law legalizing the cultivation of medical and industrial cannabis in 2020, implementation stalled for years due to political disputes and delays in forming a regulatory authority.



That is finally changing. The Agriculture Ministry has announced the start of practical steps, beginning with the appointment of a regulatory authority that will oversee, monitor and manage the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis — all within a legal and controlled framework.



The regulatory authority is expected to be finalized by the end of July or early August, as requested by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.



Once operational, the authority will establish a clear mechanism for implementation and oversight. If carried out effectively and responsibly, legal cannabis cultivation could generate estimated revenues of $1 billion to $3 billion, aided by Lebanon’s favorable agricultural climate.



Lebanese pharmaceutical companies are closely watching these developments, viewing them as a major investment opportunity that could open the door to local production and exports — particularly in the medical and therapeutic sectors.