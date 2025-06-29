News
Lebanon prepares response to US proposals: Hezbollah insists on US guarantees before disarmament
News Bulletin Reports
29-06-2025 | 12:48
Lebanon prepares response to US proposals: Hezbollah insists on US guarantees before disarmament
Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Lebanon is making evident progress in preparing its response to the U.S. proposals presented by American envoy Tom Barrack, but officials say more time is needed for further discussions. This is the outcome of the ongoing work by the Lebanese advisory team tasked with drafting the official reply.
Despite the secrecy surrounding the team's deliberations, sources confirmed that Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, the lead negotiator in coordination with Hezbollah, has requested additional time to consult with the group on several unresolved points. A response is expected within the next 48 hours.
Within Hezbollah, internal positions vary, with some leaders adopting hardline stances while others take a more moderate approach regarding the sensitive issue of disarmament.
Observers believe this divergence may be part of a broader negotiation strategy. Hezbollah is demanding clear guarantees from the United States, particularly regarding the safety of its members. The group insists that it will not easily agree to disarm, citing significant security risks.
Among Hezbollah's key demands is an end to Israeli attacks on its personnel and a phased Israeli withdrawal. Only after such steps, the group argues, will it consider gradually surrendering its weapons, warning that Israel could otherwise exploit the process to weaken its strategic leverage.
Sources familiar with Hezbollah's position dismissed claims that recent tough rhetoric from the group's Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem was aimed at boosting Iran's bargaining power amid speculations of Tehran resuming talks with Washington. They argued that Iran already possesses sufficient leverage without additional maneuvers.
Regarding the widely discussed demand for the Lebanese government to explicitly reaffirm its monopoly over arms possession, sources close to the Amal-Hezbollah duo maintain that no new decision is necessary. They point out that this principle was already endorsed during Prime Minister Najib Mikati's government when Lebanon agreed to a ceasefire.
Political sources involved in the negotiations believe that once progress is made on disarmament and a "step-for-step" framework is adopted, other critical files could see smoother resolutions. These include implementing economic reforms, controlling the cash economy, curbing smuggling across land borders, addressing customs violations, and reaching agreements with Syria to secure Lebanon's strategic vulnerabilities.
Lebanon is also expected to propose solutions for the longstanding dispute over the Israeli-occupied Shebaa Farms, including the deployment of international peacekeepers until the area's status is formally resolved through talks with Syria, backed by available documents from both sides.
Although Washington has not set a strict deadline for receiving Lebanon's response, officials acknowledge that time is working against Beirut. Efforts are underway to finalize a unified presidential reply that incorporates answers and possible remarks. The response is set to be delivered to Barrack, who is expected to return to the region in the second week of July.
In the meantime, concerns are mounting that Israel may once again resort to military escalation to apply pressure, with recent developments on the ground seen as clear indicators of that possibility.
