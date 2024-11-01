Death toll in Lebanon reaches 2,897 in latest Israeli airstrikes

Lebanon News
2024-11-01 | 15:52
High views
Death toll in Lebanon reaches 2,897 in latest Israeli airstrikes
Death toll in Lebanon reaches 2,897 in latest Israeli airstrikes

The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health issued its daily report on the casualties and impact of the Israeli aggression on Lebanon on Friday. 

According to the report, Israeli airstrikes on Thursday, October 31, 2024, resulted in 30 fatalities and 103 injuries.

It added that the total toll of casualties since the start of the aggression has reached 2,897 dead and 13,150 injured.

