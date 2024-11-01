News
News
Death toll in Lebanon reaches 2,897 in latest Israeli airstrikes
2024-11-01 | 15:52
Death toll in Lebanon reaches 2,897 in latest Israeli airstrikes
The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health issued its daily report on the casualties and impact of the Israeli aggression on Lebanon on Friday.
According to the report, Israeli airstrikes on Thursday, October 31, 2024, resulted in 30 fatalities and 103 injuries.
It added that the total toll of casualties since the start of the aggression has reached 2,897 dead and 13,150 injured.
0
Lebanon News
16:57
On LBCI, Salem Zahran outlines the complexities of Lebanon's conflict, citing Netanyahu and US elections
Lebanon News
16:57
On LBCI, Salem Zahran outlines the complexities of Lebanon's conflict, citing Netanyahu and US elections
0
Lebanon News
16:18
MP Hussein Hajj Hassan tells LBCI: Hezbollah's focus on ground defense, rejects envoy proposals
Lebanon News
16:18
MP Hussein Hajj Hassan tells LBCI: Hezbollah's focus on ground defense, rejects envoy proposals
0
World News
16:03
Trump affirms the need to end the conflict in Lebanon
World News
16:03
Trump affirms the need to end the conflict in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
15:41
US truce efforts on Lebanon fail ahead of elections, diplomatic sources tell Reuters
Lebanon News
15:41
US truce efforts on Lebanon fail ahead of elections, diplomatic sources tell Reuters
