Israel nears completion of initial ground operation phase in southern Lebanon: Israeli media

2024-11-02 | 01:05
Israel nears completion of initial ground operation phase in southern Lebanon: Israeli media
0min
Israel nears completion of initial ground operation phase in southern Lebanon: Israeli media

The Israeli military is close to completing the first phase of its ground operation in southern Lebanon, nearly a month after it began, according to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority.

The report stated that thousands of soldiers, including both active-duty and reserve forces, are expected to be discharged by the end of the week.

Lebanon News

Israeli Military

Ground

Operation

Lebanon

War

South

