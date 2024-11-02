Israeli army claims killings of key Hezbollah commanders in Tyre, South Lebanon

In a post on X, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated that the Israeli army killed the coastal sector commander of Hezbollah, Mouin Moussa Ezzedin, and the artillery commander responsible for launching shells toward the outskirts of Haifa, Hassan Majed Dhiab.



This operation took place Friday in Tyre, South Lebanon.



According to the Israeli army, both Ezzedin and Dhiab were involved in orchestrating numerous plans against Israel's home front and were responsible for firing more than 400 rocket shells into Israeli territory over the past month.



In the last 24 hours, the Israeli army conducted airstrikes targeting over 120 Hezbollah and Hamas sites in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.



"The strikes aimed at eliminating launch sites for anti-tank missiles, as well as military buildings, weapons depots, and command centers associated with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon," Adraee said.



Additionally, he stated that the Israeli army's 91st Division continued operations in southern Lebanon, raiding Hezbollah military structures and seizing various weapons.



"The division has also identified several sabotage cells operating within military buildings in the area, which the Air Force subsequently targeted," he added.



The 146th Division reported monitoring Hezbollah operatives preparing to launch attacks on towns in the Galilee. Israeli aircraft engaged these operatives, claiming their deaths.