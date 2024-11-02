Axios: Israeli navy captures senior Hezbollah naval operative Imad Amhaz in northern Lebanon

Axios: Israeli navy captures senior Hezbollah naval operative Imad Amhaz in northern Lebanon
Axios: Israeli navy captures senior Hezbollah naval operative Imad Amhaz in northern Lebanon

According to Axios, the Israeli navy claimed they captured a high-ranking member of Hezbollah's naval forces during an operation in northern Lebanon. 

Citing an Israeli official, Axios said that Imad Amhaz was detained in a tactical operation led by Israeli naval forces. 

This comes after residents reported the kidnapping of an individual from his apartment in Batroun late Friday night by 'Israeli forces.'

