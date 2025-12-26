President Aoun condemns mosque attack in Homs, pledges solidarity with Syria

President Joseph Aoun strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a mosque in Homs‎, Syria, during Friday prayers.



He reiterated that the dignity of free societies and the stable development of nations striving for the prosperity and lasting welfare of their people can only be achieved by guaranteeing fundamental freedoms for every individual, both personal and collective.



Aoun added that hate speech and attempts to delegitimize or exclude others from national and public life pose the greatest challenge to any society emerging from intertwined, long-standing conflicts.



Addressing his Syrian counterpart, President Ahmed al-Sharaa, the Syrian government, and the Syrian people—especially the victims of the attack, their families, and religious leaders—Aoun extended his sincere condolences and deep solidarity.



He reaffirmed Lebanon’s support for Syria in its fight against terrorism and in its efforts to build a state founded on freedom, democracy, modernity, and tolerance, which he described as essential for a unified Syria and as a national and strategic interest for Lebanon.