Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah missile commander Jaafar Khodor Faour in South Lebanon airstrike

The Israeli army claimed that they targeted and killed Jaafar Khodor Faour, the leader of Hezbollah Nasser Unit's Missiles and Rockets Array.



Israel's army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, claimed that Faour was allegedly behind multiple attacks against Israel since October 8, coordinating missile launches and attacks along the Lebanese-Israeli border.



According to Adraee, the airstrike was conducted by an Israeli fighter jet and targeted Faour in the town of Jouaiyya in southern Lebanon.



"A Hezbollah drone specialist from the same unit was also killed in the operation," he claimed.



The army alleged that "Faour was said to be responsible for authorizing rocket fire from Lebanon's eastern sector, including the initial launches towards Israel on October 8, 2023."



"His operations included a rocket attack toward the Golan Heights, resulting in casualties among civilians in the Israeli communities of Kibbutz Ortal and Majdal Shams, where fatalities included children, youths, and multiple civilian injuries," Adraee claimed in his post.



The airstrike also follows a series of recent attacks, including one on Metula last Thursday, which the Israeli army attributes to Faour and which led to the deaths of five Israeli civilians.