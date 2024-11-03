Israel says Imad Amhaz assists in smuggling naval weapons from Iran through Syria to Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-11-03 | 01:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel says Imad Amhaz assists in smuggling naval weapons from Iran through Syria to Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israel says Imad Amhaz assists in smuggling naval weapons from Iran through Syria to Lebanon

Israel accuses Imad Amhaz, who was abducted on Friday, of aiding in smuggling naval weapons from Iran through Syria to Lebanon and being a member of an ultra-secret unit with 12 members.

According to available information, the Israeli army claims to have found ten foreign SIM cards, a mobile phone, and a foreign passport in his apartment.

Lebanon News

Israel

Kidnapping

Imad Amhaz

Smuggling

Naval Weapons

Iran

Syria

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah commanders Farouk Amin Al-Ashi and Youssef Ahmed Noun in Khiam, South Lebanon
Firas Abiad tells LBCI: UNHCR must fulfill its responsibilities; eight hospitals entirely out of service
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-04

Israeli army strikes tunnel from Lebanon to Syria, claims it was used for weapons smuggling

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:58

Israel officially confirms kidnapping of senior Hezbollah operative in northern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:26

Axios: Israeli navy captures senior Hezbollah naval operative Imad Amhaz in northern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-01

Amid Iran strike plans, US affirms Israel’s right to act if ceasefire with Lebanon is broken

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Bangladesh announces killing of a worker in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:36

Israeli airstrike on house in Jouaiyya kills two, additional strikes near Bazouriye and Borj El Chmali, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:59

Israeli army reports ten rockets fired from Lebanon toward Haifa Bay

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:04

Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah commanders Farouk Amin Al-Ashi and Youssef Ahmed Noun in Khiam, South Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
01:55

B-52 bombers arrive in Middle East, US military says

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:06

Firas Abiad tells LBCI: UNHCR must fulfill its responsibilities; eight hospitals entirely out of service

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Israeli army claims killing of Mohammad Khalil Alian, Hezbollah’s anti-tank commander for the Hajir sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Lebanon faces 11,579 attacks: Emergency report outlines rising death toll as displacement crisis worsens

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:13

LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28

Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:54

Ceasefire talks: Thousands of Israeli soldiers withdraw from Lebanese frontlines amid Hezbollah strikes on Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:26

Axios: Israeli navy captures senior Hezbollah naval operative Imad Amhaz in northern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:36

Israel strikes Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:57

UNIFIL denies involvement in Batroun kidnapping, affirms commitment to Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:45

Israeli airstrike hits bridge near Lebanese Army checkpoint in Akkar, targeting the region for the first time

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:24

Israeli airstrike on Galerie Semaan in Beirut's suburbs kills one person, injures 15: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:58

Israel officially confirms kidnapping of senior Hezbollah operative in northern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More