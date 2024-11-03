News
Israeli army reports rocket fire from Lebanon toward Western Galilee and Golan
Lebanon News
2024-11-03 | 04:52
Israeli army reports rocket fire from Lebanon toward Western Galilee and Golan
The Israeli military announced on Sunday that it had detected the launch of 10 rockets from Lebanon aimed at the western Galilee region.
According to the army, some of these rockets were intercepted, while others landed in open areas, causing no reported casualties.
In a separate statement, the Israeli army also reported observing 25 additional rockets launched toward the Golan Heights, which landed in open areas.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Israel
Army
Rockets
Lebanon
Galilee
Golan Heights
