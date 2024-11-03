Daily report reveals ongoing toll of Israeli aggression: 2,986 killed and 13,402 wounded in Lebanon

2024-11-03 | 11:32
Daily report reveals ongoing toll of Israeli aggression: 2,986 killed and 13,402 wounded in Lebanon
0min
Daily report reveals ongoing toll of Israeli aggression: 2,986 killed and 13,402 wounded in Lebanon

The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health released its daily report on the casualties and impacts of Israeli aggression on Lebanon, revealing that airstrikes on Saturday, November 2, 2024, resulted in 18 deaths and 83 injuries.

Since the onset of the aggression, the total number of casualties has risen to 2,986 killed and 13,402 injured, it added.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Casualties

Toll

Israel

Attacks

