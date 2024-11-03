News
Daily report reveals ongoing toll of Israeli aggression: 2,986 killed and 13,402 wounded in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-03 | 11:32
Daily report reveals ongoing toll of Israeli aggression: 2,986 killed and 13,402 wounded in Lebanon
The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health released its daily report on the casualties and impacts of Israeli aggression on Lebanon, revealing that airstrikes on Saturday, November 2, 2024, resulted in 18 deaths and 83 injuries.
Since the onset of the aggression, the total number of casualties has risen to 2,986 killed and 13,402 injured, it added.
Next
Firas Abiad tells LBCI: UNHCR must fulfill its responsibilities; eight hospitals entirely out of service
Israeli airstrike hits bridge near Lebanese Army checkpoint in Akkar, targeting the region for the first time
Previous
