AFP: Israel’s radar-blocking devices may have aided alleged Hezbollah operative’s abduction

A judicial source told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that preliminary investigations into Israel's kidnapping of a Lebanese citizen reveal that the Israeli army used devices capable of disabling the radars of the international forces tasked with monitoring Lebanon’s coast.



An Israeli military official confirmed to AFP that Israeli naval commandos "detained a senior Hezbollah operative" in the coastal city of Batroun in northern Lebanon and transported him to Israel for questioning.



The official described the detainee as "an expert in his field."



A Lebanese judicial source said that initial investigations, conducted by the Information Branch of the Internal Security Forces under the supervision of Public Prosecutor Jamal Hajjar, showed that "the operation was executed with precision, speed, and premeditated planning."



The source added that "estimates suggest that the Israeli military used a fast combat boat equipped with advanced systems capable of disabling the radars" of the international naval force responsible for monitoring Lebanon’s coast.