King Salman Humanitarian Center continues winter clothing distribution for orphans and children with special needs
Lebanon News
2024-11-06 | 06:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
King Salman Humanitarian Center continues winter clothing distribution for orphans and children with special needs
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, in collaboration with the White Hands Organization, continues to distribute winter clothing to orphaned children and those with special needs as part of the "Kanaf 3" project for 2024.
The distribution is taking place within the contracted commercial stores in Tripoli, marking the third day of the initiative.
Five hundred orphaned children and individuals with special needs from the Akkar governorate benefited from the assistance.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
KSA
King Salman Humanitarian Center
Distribution
Aid
Clothes
Children
