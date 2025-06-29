Iran-Israel war opens way to 'new road' for Mideast: US envoy

The Iran-Israel war has opened the way to a "new road" for the Middle East in which Turkey will have a key role to play, Washington's envoy to Turkey said Sunday.



"What just happened between Israel and Iran is an opportunity for all of us to say: Time out. Let's create a new road, (and) Turkey is key in that new road," Ambassador Tom Barrack, who is also the U.S. special envoy to Syria, told the Anadolu state news agency.





AFP