Russian strike on Kyiv shows Putin 'wants to continue war:' Ukraine FM

24-04-2025 | 03:20
Russian strike on Kyiv shows Putin 'wants to continue war:' Ukraine FM
0min
Russian strike on Kyiv shows Putin 'wants to continue war:' Ukraine FM

A massive Russian missile strike that killed nine in Kyiv overnight shows that Moscow is not interested in halting its invasion, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir "Putin demonstrates through his actions, not words, that he does not respect any peace efforts and only wants to continue the war," Sybiga said on social media, also slamming Moscow's "maximalist demands for Ukraine to withdraw" from more of its territory as a condition of peace.

