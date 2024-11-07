UNIFIL statement: Convoy attacked by drone in Sidon, five peacekeepers injured

UNIFIL released a statement detailing an incident involving a convoy transporting newly deployed peacekeepers through Sidon when it came under a drone attack.



Five U.N. peacekeepers sustained minor injuries and received immediate medical attention from the Lebanese Red Cross before continuing to their posts in southern Lebanon.



The statement also confirmed that three Lebanese soldiers were injured at a nearby checkpoint in the vicinity of the strike.



UNIFIL urged all parties to avoid actions that endanger peacekeepers or civilians, emphasizing the need to resolve disputes through negotiations rather than violence.

