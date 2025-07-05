Pope Leo takes first action to address abuse by Catholic clergy

05-07-2025 | 10:24
Pope Leo takes first action to address abuse by Catholic clergy
Pope Leo takes first action to address abuse by Catholic clergy

Pope Leo on Saturday appointed a French archbishop as the new leader of the Vatican's commission on clergy sexual abuse, in the U.S. pontiff's first public move to confront an issue that has damaged the global Church's credibility.

Thibault Verny, 59, will be president of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors while also remaining the archbishop of Chambery in southeast France.

The Vatican commission was created by Pope Francis in 2014 in an effort by the late pontiff to respond after sexual abuse scandals affected the Church in countries across the world.


Reuters 

World News

Pope Leo Vatican

Action

Abuse

Catholic

Clergy

