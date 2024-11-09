The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health announced that Israeli airstrikes targeted rescue team gathering points in Deir Qanoun Ras El Ain and Ain Baal, both located in Tyre’s district. The attacks resulted in several casualties among emergency responders.The airstrikes caused significant damage, with the following toll reported:In Deir Qanoun Ras El Ain, six rescuers were killed and two others were injured. In Ain Baal, three rescue workers were injured.The Ministry of Public Health condemned the Israeli strikes, reiterating that targeting rescue workers is a clear violation of international humanitarian law and constitutes an ongoing war crime.The Ministry called on the international community to take a stronger stance to ensure the protection of humanitarian workers and to prevent the escalation of violence and atrocities in the region.