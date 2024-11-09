Lebanon says Israeli strikes kill at least 20 people in east

Lebanon News
2024-11-09 | 13:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon says Israeli strikes kill at least 20 people in east
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon says Israeli strikes kill at least 20 people in east

Israeli strikes Saturday on several areas of east Lebanon killed at least 20 people and wounded 14 others, the health ministry in Beirut said in a statement.

It said, "Israeli enemy raids targeting the Baalbek-Hermel region killed 20 people, including 11 in the Knaissseh locality."

AFP
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Strikes

Baalbek

Hermel

Knaissseh

LBCI Next
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
Israeli military claims interception of drone coming from Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-05

Intense Israeli airstrikes on Syria's Al Qusayr echo in Lebanon's Hermel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-01

Lebanon state media says Israel strikes eastern city of Baalbek

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Lebanon's state media says Israel strikes Baalbek after evacuation call

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-29

Deadly attacks: Intense Israeli airstrikes devastate Baalbek-Hermel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:10

Israeli airstrike targets Jarmash crossing on Lebanon-Syria border

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:17

Israeli army spokesperson addresses flag-burning incident, clarifies war goals

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:45

Lebanon crisis: 570,000 cross into Syria, airstrike toll mounts, and displacement centers fill - Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:23

Israeli army claims over 100 Hezbollah targets hit in Lebanon over weekend

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Beirut’s Hamra fire destroys 25 cars, reignites debate over generator safety hazards

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:43

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-18

Israeli army says four soldiers killed in southern Gaza fighting

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-16

One Direction ex-singer Liam Payne falls to death at Argentina hotel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:43

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:19

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-06

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:43

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:19

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Flight trends at Beirut Airport: Holiday bookings climb despite security fears—here are the numbers

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:16

Israel's army claims discovery of Hezbollah equipment, destruction of underground infrastructure in Shebaa: Spokesperson

LBCI
Middle East News
14:10

Israeli army expected to announce end of Lebanon ground operation soon: Channel 13 reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:17

Israeli army spokesperson addresses flag-burning incident, clarifies war goals

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:07

Israel's army claims airstrikes target Hezbollah sites in Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Beirut’s Hamra fire destroys 25 cars, reignites debate over generator safety hazards

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More