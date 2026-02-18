US withdrawing all forces from Syria, WSJ reports

The United States is in the process of withdrawing all of its roughly 1,000 troops from Syria, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing three U.S. officials.



Reuters could not immediately verify the report.



Last week, the U.S. military said it completed a withdrawal from a strategic base in Syria, handing it over to Syrian forces, in the latest sign of strengthening U.S.-Syrian ties that could enable an even larger American drawdown.



The Journal said that troops will withdraw from the remaining U.S. locations in Syria over the next two months.



Reuters