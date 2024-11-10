Firas Abiad tells LBCI: Nearly 240,000 displaced individuals in shelters, no medication shortages

2024-11-10 | 06:14
Firas Abiad tells LBCI: Nearly 240,000 displaced individuals in shelters, no medication shortages
2min
Firas Abiad tells LBCI: Nearly 240,000 displaced individuals in shelters, no medication shortages

Health Minister Firas Abiad stated that nearly 230,000 to 240,000 displaced individuals are currently residing in shelters, with about 45,000 of them requiring medications for chronic illnesses, as 20% of Lebanon's population suffers from chronic diseases.

In an interview with LBCI, Abiad explained, "From the beginning of the crisis, we prepared lists of essential medications and coordinated with the Foreign Ministry to send these lists to our embassies and consulates abroad." 

He continued, "We shared the lists with various countries and diaspora communities, and, in general, 90% of the medical aid that arrived in Lebanon matches our needs, although the aid received so far does not cover all healthcare requirements."

He emphasized that there are no medication shortages, with supplies expected to last at least four months. Alternatives are available for every medication on the market, he noted.

 Abiad added, "Chronic disease medications are generally secured, though the issue is that patients are accustomed to specific brands, while we offer generics or other alternatives in care centers."

Abiad also noted an increased demand for medications to treat acute illnesses, such as colds, gastroenteritis, and diarrhea, due to overcrowding in shelters and assured that efforts are underway to meet these needs and enhance preparedness.

He reminded patients, especially those with cancer, of the hotline 1214, and another line, 1787, is available for other issues facing the displaced. He cautioned that response times may be delayed due to high call volumes, with over 2,000 calls received daily.

