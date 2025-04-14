Interior and Municipalities Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar, during his leadership of a Central Internal Security Council meeting, stressed the need to intensify measures against drug manufacturing, smuggling, and trafficking across Lebanon's borders.



Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar praised the security forces' efforts over the past two days, highlighting the success of the Internal Security Forces' Information Branch in arresting a suspect involved in a series of robberies targeting pharmacies and shops in various areas.



He urged security agencies to increase their presence on the ground, enhance proactive measures, conduct necessary investigations, and deploy more patrols, especially during the holiday season, to maintain security and order.



He also instructed the relevant agencies to ensure appropriate security measures are in place ahead of the upcoming municipal elections and emphasized the importance of preventing any interference in the election proceedings.