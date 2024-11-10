One person killed, seven others injured in Israeli strike on Baalbek-Hermel: Health Ministry

Lebanon News
2024-11-10 | 09:24
High views
One person killed, seven others injured in Israeli strike on Baalbek-Hermel: Health Ministry
0min
One person killed, seven others injured in Israeli strike on Baalbek-Hermel: Health Ministry

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Health Ministry reported that the Israeli airstrike on Baalbek-Hermel on the Saraain road killed one person and injured seven others. 

The strike on Beit Lakkis neighborhood also wounded three people.

