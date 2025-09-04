Afghanistan quake death toll rises as survivors face aid crunch

World News
04-09-2025 | 04:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Afghanistan quake death toll rises as survivors face aid crunch
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Afghanistan quake death toll rises as survivors face aid crunch

Rescue workers battled to pull bodies from the rubble of homes razed in Afghanistan's earthquakes this week, as time runs out for survivors, who face a bleak future with global aid agencies warning of dwindling funds for food, shelter, and medicines.

Search operations ran late into Wednesday in the quake-hit mountainous eastern areas as more bodies were dug out, the Taliban administration said, adding that the death toll had crossed 1,457 but exact numbers had yet to be compiled.

"Everything we had has been destroyed," said Aalem Jan, a survivor in the worst-affected province of Kunar.

"Our house collapsed, and all our belongings and possessions were lost. The only remaining things are these clothes on our backs."

The first earthquake of magnitude 6, one of Afghanistan's deadliest in recent years, unleashed widespread damage and destruction in the provinces of Kunar and Nangarhar on Sunday, when it struck at a shallow depth of 10 km (6 miles).

A second quake of magnitude 5.5 on Tuesday caused panic and interrupted rescue efforts as it sent rocks sliding down mountains and cut off roads to villages in remote areas.

About 3,400 more have been injured, and more than 6,700 homes have been destroyed, authorities have said. The United Nations has warned the toll could rise with people still trapped under rubble as time runs out for survivors.

Humanitarian needs are "vast and growing rapidly," said aid group the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

"Up to 84,000 people are directly and indirectly affected, with thousands displaced," it added, citing initial figures.

Entire households were wiped out in some villages in Kunar province. Survivors desperately searching for family members sifted rubble, carried bodies on woven stretchers and dug graves with pickaxes in the wait for aid to arrive.

Reuters

World News

Afghanistan

Rescue

Rubble

Earthquakes

Survivors

Aid

LBCI Next
Not for Russia to 'decide' if West can deploy troops to Ukraine: NATO chief
Russia says will not discuss foreign troops in Ukraine 'in any format'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-01

Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to 622

LBCI
World News
2025-09-02

New quake of magnitude 5.5 shakes devastated Afghan region as death toll exceeds 1,400

LBCI
World News
07:03

Afghanistan earthquake death toll tops 2,200

LBCI
World News
2025-09-01

Afghanistan earthquake death toll more than 800: Govt spokesman

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:03

Afghanistan earthquake death toll tops 2,200

LBCI
World News
06:55

China's Xi holds talks with North Korea's Kim in Beijing

LBCI
World News
06:08

Lisbon train crash toll rises to 17 dead, 21 injured

LBCI
World News
04:32

Not for Russia to 'decide' if West can deploy troops to Ukraine: NATO chief

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-09

PM Salam reaffirms strong ties with Australia, discusses reforms and foreign cooperation

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-24

Israel attacks Iran's city of Babolsar, says ceasefire came into effect after speaking with Trump

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:15

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple villages in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-25

‘Trump economic zone’: Could the ‘Gaza Riviera’ project reach southern Lebanon?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:15

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple villages in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:40

Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah sites in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Hezbollah-Amal bloc expected as Cabinet examines weapons consolidation plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:31

MEA reassures travelers: Engine crisis affected few flights, safety never at risk

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Lost evidence and conflicting accounts deepen Imam Musa al-Sadr mystery—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:11

Israeli army claims airstrike targets Hezbollah site in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

Israeli airstrike targets building between Kharayeb and Zrariyeh, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
11:24

IAEA says Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium increased ahead of Israeli strike

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More