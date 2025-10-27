Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee condemns killing of young man in refugee camp

The Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee condemned the brutal killing of young man Elio Ernesto Abou Hanna, extending its sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.



The committee said it is following the ongoing investigation with the aim of holding the perpetrators accountable.



It stressed that the key lesson from this crime is that weapons still held by some factions and armed groups within the camps do not serve the Palestinian cause and instead pose a danger to Lebanon’s stability and the safety of its people.



The committee reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that weapons are held solely by the Lebanese state and its legitimate institutions, and to extending state authority across the country.