Israeli strike on Joun in Chouf district targets residential building

Lebanon News
2024-11-12 | 12:57
High views
Israeli strike on Joun in Chouf district targets residential building
Israeli strike on Joun in Chouf district targets residential building

An Israeli strike on Joun in the Chouf district targeted a residential building which housed displaced people.

Reports indicate that the strike killed and wounded several people.
 

Lebanon News

Israeli

Strike

Joun

Chouf

Residential

Building

Israeli Defense Minister says no ceasefire in Lebanon, strikes on Hezbollah will continue
Israeli defense minister says 'there will be no ceasefire' in Lebanon
