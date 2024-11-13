Renewed Israeli strikes target Beirut’s southern suburbs

2024-11-13 | 03:55
Renewed Israeli strikes target Beirut's southern suburbs
0min
Renewed Israeli strikes target Beirut’s southern suburbs

Israel launched strikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut for a second consecutive day on Wednesday, following evacuation warnings for residents of Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry. 

The morning strikes sent smoke billowing from the targeted area, with the sound of explosions resonating across the city. 
 
The third Israeli airstrike has hit Beirut’s southern suburbs, with the previous strike targeting the Laylaki area, according to the National News Agency.
 
The National News Agency reported that Israeli warplanes targeted a site in Ghobeiry with three missiles and also hit the Haret Hreik area.
 
This escalation marks another day of intensified Israeli attacks on Beirut and other regions, increasing the toll of casualties in Lebanon.
 

