Hezbollah's media relations condemned the Israeli attack on the children's channel, "Taha TV," calling it a 'brutal and barbaric' act aimed at silencing the voice that brings joy to innocent children.



They described the targeting of a children's television channel as a violation of international conventions and the rights of children to life, education, and safety.



Hezbollah also urged media institutions, professional unions, and child rights organizations to condemn Israel's actions and expose the ongoing criminal practices against children.