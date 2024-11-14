Lebanon says 3,386 people killed and 14,417 wounded by Israeli strikes

Lebanon News
2024-11-14 | 12:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon says 3,386 people killed and 14,417 wounded by Israeli strikes
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon says 3,386 people killed and 14,417 wounded by Israeli strikes

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of Lebanon's Health Ministry published Thursday its daily report on the toll and repercussions of the ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon. 

According to the report, Israeli airstrikes on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, resulted in 21 people killed and 73 others injured.

Since the onset of the hostilities, the total toll stands at 3,386 killed and 14,417 wounded.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Killed

Wounded

Israeli

Strikes

LBCI Next
Hezbollah announces rocket strikes on Israeli forces near Odaisseh and Sasa
UN Security Council denounces attacks on UNIFIL peacekeepers in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Lebanon reports Israeli strikes killed 2,867 people and wounded 13,047 since start of war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-22

Lebanon says ten killed, 31 wounded in two Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

Lebanon's Health Ministry reports 18 killed, 92 wounded in latest Israeli strikes on Beirut

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-12

Hezbollah: Over 100 Israeli soldiers killed, 1,000 wounded since start of ground operations in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:52

Israel-Hezbollah fighting cost Lebanon $8.5 billion: World Bank

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:22

Baalbek-Hermel governor: 12 Civil Defense members killed in Israeli strike on center in Douris

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:22

Baalbek-Hermel governor: 12 Civil Defense members killed in Israeli strike on center in Douris

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:08

Updated toll from Israeli strikes on Al-Shaab neighborhood in Baalbek: Eight killed, including five women

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:04

US hands Lebanon draft truce proposal: Two political sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:58

US voices 'concerns' over Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Hezbollah targets naval base of Stella Maris in Haifa

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-13

Trump’s new team: More support for Israel and tougher stance on Iran

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:22

Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:37

Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Chouaifet El Aamroussieh and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:38

Israel starts striking South Lebanon's Nabatieh El Tahta shortly after the evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:35

Israel's military posts evacuation warning for Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

Ghobeiry in Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes following evacuation order

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Israel's army warns Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:54

Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:12

Israeli strikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs for a third day following evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:15

Israel's Adraee urges Nabatieh El Tahta residents in South Lebanon to evacuate immediately

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More