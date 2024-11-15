Lebanon’s government prioritizes halting Israeli aggression, implementing Resolution 1701: PM Mikati affirms

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati affirmed in a post on X Friday that the Lebanese government is prioritizing efforts to stop Israel’s aggression against Lebanon and achieve a ceasefire.



He said that it is committed to the full implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 without amendments or interpretations that alter its content or provisions.



“Ongoing communications aim to reach a mutual understanding on this matter,” he further noted.



In a separate post, he said: “The government urges support for Lebanon's stance on implementing Resolution 1701 and preserving national unity,”



He called on all parties to avoid actions or positions that may create sensitivities or “favor one group over another.”