Syria monitor says 73 killed in two days of sectarian clashes

At least 73 people have been killed in two days of sectarian clashes in Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Thursday.



The Britain-based monitor, which relies on a network of sources in Syria, said that the death toll from Jaramana and Sahnaya included 30 members of the security forces, 15 fighters from the Druze minority, and one civilian.



In the southern Suweyda province, 27 Druze gunmen were killed, 23 of them in an "ambush" on the Suweyda-Damascus road on Wednesday.



AFP