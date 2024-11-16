Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli strikes

Lebanon News
2024-11-16 | 05:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Beirut&#39;s southern suburbs hit by Israeli strikes
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli strikes

Beirut's southern suburbs have been hit by Israeli airstrikes following an evacuation alert issued by Israel's army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, on X.
 
This comes after airstrikes also targeted the area early Saturday morning.
 
However, a new round of Israeli airstrikes have been targeting Beirut's southern suburbs.
 
Loud explosions reverberated across the city with thick smoke rising from the targeted sites.

Lebanon News

Beirut

Suburbs

Israel

Strikes

LBCI Next
Two paramedics killed and four injured in Israeli strike on Islamic Health Organization in Kfar Tebnit
Strike hits south Beirut after Israeli evacuation call: AFPTV
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:14

Israel conducts airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:24

Israeli military 'completes' third wave of airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs: Army spokesperson claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:50

Israel renews strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs after days of attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:05

Israel's army continues airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, claims to target Hezbollah infrastructure: Spokesperson

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:57

Israel's warning to South Lebanon residents: Evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:45

Israeli drone targets vehicle and motorcycle at northern entrance of Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:18

Israeli strike targets municipality warehouse in Nabatieh with reports indicating six killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:14

Israel conducts airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:57

Israel's warning to South Lebanon residents: Evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Irish PM condemns Israeli attacks on UNIFIL, urges ceasefire in talks with Lebanon's Mikati

LBCI
World News
06:28

G7 says Russia sole obstacle to just peace in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-08-23

US official Sullivan to visit China next week: Axios

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:13

Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-14

Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:50

Israel renews strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs after days of attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for Borj El Chmali, Maachouq and Haouch residents in Tyre

LBCI
Middle East News
10:13

Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:32

New evacuation warning: Israel urges Ghobeiry and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:10

Lebanon's Berri commenting on US proposal affirms: No to Israeli army movement, no to foreign forces

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Deal or no deal: Lebanon's review of ceasefire proposal faces key obstacles as Israeli attacks intensify

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More