Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2024-11-16 | 05:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli strikes
Beirut's southern suburbs have been hit by Israeli airstrikes following an evacuation alert issued by Israel's army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, on X.
This comes after airstrikes also targeted the area early Saturday morning.
However, a new round of Israeli airstrikes have been targeting Beirut's southern suburbs.
Loud explosions reverberated across the city with thick smoke rising from the targeted sites.
Lebanon News
Beirut
Suburbs
Israel
Strikes
