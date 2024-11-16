Israeli attacks kill paramedics in South Lebanon: Health Ministry

2024-11-16 | 06:51
Israeli attacks kill paramedics in South Lebanon: Health Ministry
Israeli attacks kill paramedics in South Lebanon: Health Ministry

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of Lebanon's Health Ministry reported that one paramedic from the Islamic Risala Scout Association was killed in Borj Rahhal in the Tyre district early Saturday morning, targeted directly by an Israeli strike while carrying out rescue efforts to evacuate an injured person.  

Additionally, an Israeli airstrike on an Islamic Health Organization rescue team in Kfar Tebnit in southern Lebanon killed one paramedic, injured four others, and two team members remain missing, according to a statement from the Health Ministry.  

The ministry condemned "the barbaric attacks on paramedics during their humanitarian rescue missions," adding that such actions highlight "an unprecedented level of violence devoid of even the minimal adherence to human values that previously prevailed during wars and conflicts."  

The ministry further asserted that "the Israeli military's persistent targeting of health workers reflects a dangerous and hateful pattern of violations." 

It called on the international community to intervene to uphold international humanitarian laws and prevent a descent into unchecked violence and destruction.

Lebanon state media reports strike on Tyre city in south
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for Borj El Chmali, Maachouq and Haouch residents in Tyre
