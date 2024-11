Early Sunday, Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, just minutes after the Israeli army issued an evacuation warning for three neighborhoods in the area.

Multiple Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs and surrounding areas early on Sunday, with Lebanon's official National News Agency reporting a strike near St. George's Hospital in Hadath.

The agency also said that Israeli warplanes targeted a 12-story residential building near Saint Michael Church in the Chiyah area. This was preceded by an airstrike on the same area, but the missile did not detonate.



Additionally, videos posted online captured the moment of the Israeli airstrike on the Hadath area, showing the massive destruction caused by the attack.