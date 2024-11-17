Israeli airstrike in Al Mari, Hasbaya District, kills two children and their father: Health Ministry

Israeli airstrike in Al Mari, Hasbaya District, kills two children and their father: Health Ministry
Israeli airstrike in Al Mari, Hasbaya District, kills two children and their father: Health Ministry

An Israeli airstrike on the town of Al-Mari in the Hasbaya District has resulted in the death of three people, including two twin girls, aged two, and their father, according to the Ministry of Health. 

In addition to the fatalities, another person was reported to have sustained injuries in the attack.
 

