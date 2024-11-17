King Salman Humanitarian Aid Center distributes winter clothing to 705 children in Lebanon

In collaboration with the White Hands Organization, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center continues to implement the "Kanaf 3" project in Lebanon for 2024.



This project distributes winter clothing to orphaned children and those with special needs. The distribution occurred at a specialized clothing store partnered with the center in Zahle and Tripoli.



A total of 705 children, including Syrian refugees and children from the Lebanese host community in the Danniyeh and Central Bekaa regions, benefited from the initiative.