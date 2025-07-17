Georges Abdallah’s brother to AFP: Happy with French decision, never expected he’d be free

17-07-2025 | 04:21
Georges Abdallah's brother to AFP: Happy with French decision, never expected he'd be free
Georges Abdallah’s brother to AFP: Happy with French decision, never expected he’d be free

Robert Abdallah, brother of Lebanese activist Georges Ibrahim Abdallah—who was ordered released by a French court on Thursday after spending nearly 40 years in prison—expressed his happiness with the decision, saying he never expected “the day would come when he would be free.”

He told AFP, “We are very happy with this decision... I never expected the French judiciary to issue such a ruling and that a day would come when he would be free, especially after his release was obstructed multiple times.”

He added, “For once, the French authorities freed themselves from American and Israeli pressure.”

AFP

