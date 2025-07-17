PM Salam discusses Syrian unity and Lebanon’s stability in call with Walid Jumblatt

17-07-2025 | 03:52
PM Salam discusses Syrian unity and Lebanon’s stability in call with Walid Jumblatt
PM Salam discusses Syrian unity and Lebanon’s stability in call with Walid Jumblatt

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam emphasized the need to preserve Syria’s unity and promote understanding among its people under the umbrella of the Syrian state.

In a phone call with former Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt, Salam stressed the importance of acting with wisdom and restraint in Lebanon and avoiding reactions that could trigger internal tensions among fellow citizens.

The prime minister also praised Jumblatt’s efforts, along with those of other local leaders across various regions, to prevent internal disputes that could threaten Lebanon’s stability and its path toward restoring state authority.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Syria

Walid Jumblatt

Nawaf Salam

Druze

Georges Abdallah’s brother to AFP: Happy with French decision, never expected he’d be free
French court orders release of Lebanese national Georges Ibrahim Abdallah
