Former Israeli War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz emphasized that a fundamental condition for any agreement with Lebanon is ensuring Israel's unrestricted freedom of action in response to any breach of the agreement.

Gantz stated that South Lebanon should be treated similarly to "Area A" in the West Bank, signaling a more assertive military approach.

Speaking about the ongoing tensions along Israel's northern border, he emphasized, "When the Lebanese government does not operate in South Lebanon, the Israeli army will act decisively and forcefully."