Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri expressed cautious optimism following his meeting with U.S. Presidential Envoy Amos Hochstein regarding the proposed U.S.-mediated ceasefire with Israel.



"The situation is good, in principle," Berri told Asharq Al-Awsat, adding that only a few technical details remain to be resolved.



Representatives from both the Lebanese and U.S. sides are currently working on these issues before Hochstein is expected to head to Israel to finalize discussions.



Berri emphasized that guarantees concerning Israel's commitment to the agreement rely on the United States.



When asked whether the draft proposal had been coordinated with Israel, he quoted Hochstein as affirming such coordination. Still, he remained skeptical, noting, "This is not the first time Israel has reneged on its commitments."