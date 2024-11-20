News
US envoy Hochstein continues ceasefire talks in Lebanon; Resolution 1701 committee to include Lebanon, Israel, France, the US, and UNIFIL: LBCI sources say
Lebanon News
2024-11-20 | 02:20
US envoy Hochstein continues ceasefire talks in Lebanon; Resolution 1701 committee to include Lebanon, Israel, France, the US, and UNIFIL: LBCI sources say
Sources confirmed to LBCI that U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein remains in Lebanon and continues his discussions regarding a potential ceasefire agreement.
They also noted that claims about a committee overseeing the implementation of Resolution 1701, including the United Kingdom or any Arab country, are unfounded. Instead, the committee will consist of Lebanon, Israel, France, the United States, and UNIFIL.
Sources stated that the agreement between Israel and Lebanon would grant both sides the right to self-defense in the event of an attack by the other.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Amos Hochstein
Ceasefire
Resolution 1701
