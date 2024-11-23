Toll rises to two killed in Israeli strike on Tyre beach

2024-11-23 | 04:55
Toll rises to two killed in Israeli strike on Tyre beach
Toll rises to two killed in Israeli strike on Tyre beach

The toll from the Israeli strike on Tyre beach in South Lebanon has resulted in two people killed after another fisherman succumbed to his injuries.  

The strike, which targeted two fishermen on the southern Lebanese coast, highlights the increasing civilian casualties in the ongoing war.

Macron and Biden discuss efforts to secure a Lebanon ceasefire
Updated toll: Israeli strike on Beirut's Basta kills 11 and injures 63
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Lebanese army intelligence exposes collaboration with Israel, refers Syrian to court

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-21

UNIFIL calls for negotiations as peacekeepers navigate South Lebanon amid heavy damage

LBCI
World News
06:07

Chance of success at COP29 'iffy': EU climate chief

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-21

Israeli army says soldier killed in clashes in South Lebanon

24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
21:20

Israel strikes Basta in central Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:32

New evacuation warning: Israel urges Ghobeiry, Hadath, and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:54

Israeli strike on Beirut's Basta targets Hezbollah's head of operations Mohammad Haidar: Israel's Public Broadcasting Authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:46

Israel issues evacuation order for Choueifat Amroussieh, Hadath residents in Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:25

Israel conducts airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:57

Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:35

Israel warns Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Sports News
12:08

Lebanon defeats UAE 99-77 in FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers, secures third win

