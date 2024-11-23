News
Israeli strike on Beirut's Basta al-Fawqa kills 15, injures 63 as rescue efforts continue
Lebanon News
2024-11-23 | 09:37
Israeli strike on Beirut's Basta al-Fawqa kills 15, injures 63 as rescue efforts continue
An Israeli airstrike on the Basta al-Fawqa neighborhood in Beirut has killed 15 people and injured 63 others, according to an updated report from Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health.
Rescue teams are continuing debris removal operations, with the final toll yet to be confirmed.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Strike
Beirut
Basta al-Fawqa
Rescue
Health Ministry
Next
Israel issues evacuation order for Choueifat Amroussieh, Hadath residents in Beirut’s southern suburbs
Israel strikes Basta in central Beirut
Previous
