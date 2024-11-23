Israeli strike on Beirut's Basta al-Fawqa kills 15, injures 63 as rescue efforts continue

Lebanon News
2024-11-23 | 09:37
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Israeli strike on Beirut&#39;s Basta al-Fawqa kills 15, injures 63 as rescue efforts continue
0min
Israeli strike on Beirut's Basta al-Fawqa kills 15, injures 63 as rescue efforts continue

An Israeli airstrike on the Basta al-Fawqa neighborhood in Beirut has killed 15 people and injured 63 others, according to an updated report from Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health.  

Rescue teams are continuing debris removal operations, with the final toll yet to be confirmed.
 

