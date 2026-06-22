Rare 'extreme heat' warning for parts of UK: Weather office

World News
22-06-2026 | 06:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Rare &#39;extreme heat&#39; warning for parts of UK: Weather office
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Rare 'extreme heat' warning for parts of UK: Weather office

The UK's meteorological office issued the highest level of heat warning for parts of central and southern England for Wednesday and Thursday as Britain braced for a heatwave hitting Europe.

"An exceptional spell of hot and humid weather is expected across this region," covering London, Birmingham, Bath, and other areas of England, the Met Office said in Monday's statement, a month after the UK broke its May temperature record.

AFP
 

World News

Extreme heat

United Kingdom

Weather

LBCI Next
Iran has agreed to invite IAEA inspectors back into country: Vance
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announces resignation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-05-29

UK foreign minister 'strongly condemns' Russia's 'violation of NATO airspace'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-06

Israel renews evacuation warning for residents of Beirut's suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-15

Canada, UK, Australia and Japan call for 'urgent end to hostilities in Lebanon'

LBCI
World News
2026-04-13

France, UK to host talks on 'peaceful multinational mission' for Hormuz: Macron

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:53

US Federal Reserve says Greenspan helped 'anchor' public confidence in central bank

LBCI
Middle East News
08:35

Any unfreezing of Iranian funds will not finance terrorism: Vance

LBCI
World News
07:29

Iran has agreed to invite IAEA inspectors back into country: Vance

LBCI
World News
04:46

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announces resignation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-16

Israeli strike hits Dahr El Baydar road linking Beirut to Damascus: State media

LBCI
Middle East News
23:41

Qatar factory explosion injures 54, 18 missing: Interior ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-21

Iran's Tasnim news agency says Hormuz will not reopen until Lebanon ceasefire holds, oil waivers issued

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-03

Lebanon-Israel ceasefire agreed in US-led negotiations, joint statement reveals terms

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:18

New photos show tunnel discovered in south Lebanon's Majdal Zoun

LBCI
Middle East News
16:11

Qatar reports explosion at factory in Ras Laffan, no injuries or leak reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:41

Trump warns Iran over Lebanon proxies, threatens stronger retaliation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel sets ‘red lines’ on Lebanon policy ahead of US talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Ceasefire takes effect in south Lebanon, but key terrain dispute remains unresolved: what we know

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Lebanon backs idea of coordination cell to secure ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:39

Israeli army: Majdal Zoun tunnel shows Hezbollah used civilian areas for military sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:26

New coordination cell shifts Lebanon-Israel talks agenda in Washington: Hiba Nasr

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More