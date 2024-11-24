News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
16
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
16
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah says targeted Israeli intelligence base in Tel Aviv suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-11-24 | 08:00
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hezbollah says targeted Israeli intelligence base in Tel Aviv suburbs
Hezbollah said it launched missiles at an Israeli army intelligence base in the Tel Aviv suburbs in the second such attack on and near the city on Sunday.
Hezbollah fighters launched "a volley of qualitative missiles" at the "Glilot base (the headquarters of the 8200 Military Intelligence Unit)... in the Tel Aviv suburbs," the group said in a statement.
AFP
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Hezbollah
Attack
Israel
Intelligence Base
Next
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Zawtar El Charqiyeh, Arnoun, Yohmor, and Al-Qusaibah in South Lebanon
Israeli army intercepts drone off Haifa coast, launched from Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Hezbollah launches rocket attack on Israeli military gathering in Khiam, targets Tel Aviv suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Hezbollah launches rocket attack on Israeli military gathering in Khiam, targets Tel Aviv suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Hezbollah announces drone attack on Ramat David Airbase in Haifa, Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Hezbollah announces drone attack on Ramat David Airbase in Haifa, Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Hezbollah announces series of attacks targeting Israeli forces and settlements
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Hezbollah announces series of attacks targeting Israeli forces and settlements
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-17
Target of Mar Elias attack in Beirut is Hezbollah's head of southern front operations, Israeli Army Radio reports
Lebanon News
2024-11-17
Target of Mar Elias attack in Beirut is Hezbollah's head of southern front operations, Israeli Army Radio reports
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:32
Lebanon reports Israel killed 3,754 and wounded 15,626 since start of war
Lebanon News
11:32
Lebanon reports Israel killed 3,754 and wounded 15,626 since start of war
0
Lebanon News
11:26
EU's Borrell announces 40 million euros in support to Lebanese Army in meeting with Army Commander
Lebanon News
11:26
EU's Borrell announces 40 million euros in support to Lebanese Army in meeting with Army Commander
0
Lebanon News
11:18
Israel's strike on Beirut's Basta kills 29 and wounds 67, final toll not confirmed yet
Lebanon News
11:18
Israel's strike on Beirut's Basta kills 29 and wounds 67, final toll not confirmed yet
0
Lebanon News
09:59
Sources confirm to LBCI: Israel objects to France's role in ceasefire monitoring committee, no other obstacles
Lebanon News
09:59
Sources confirm to LBCI: Israel objects to France's role in ceasefire monitoring committee, no other obstacles
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:33
Lebanon's Defense Minister condemns Israeli attack on Army checkpoint in Al-Amariyeh, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:33
Lebanon's Defense Minister condemns Israeli attack on Army checkpoint in Al-Amariyeh, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-23
Minister Makary to LBCI: Cabinet to hold session on Tuesday on war situation, issue beyond politics
Lebanon News
2024-09-23
Minister Makary to LBCI: Cabinet to hold session on Tuesday on war situation, issue beyond politics
0
Middle East News
2024-11-19
Iran rejects European and UK sanctions, calling them 'unjustified'
Middle East News
2024-11-19
Iran rejects European and UK sanctions, calling them 'unjustified'
0
World News
2024-09-04
Germany will not let up in military aid to Ukraine, Scholz says
World News
2024-09-04
Germany will not let up in military aid to Ukraine, Scholz says
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:17
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
15:17
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:28
Israel's army says launched 'third wave' of airstrikes on Hezbollah sites in Beirut’s southern suburbs: Army spokesperson
Lebanon News
13:28
Israel's army says launched 'third wave' of airstrikes on Hezbollah sites in Beirut’s southern suburbs: Army spokesperson
2
Lebanon News
09:59
Sources confirm to LBCI: Israel objects to France's role in ceasefire monitoring committee, no other obstacles
Lebanon News
09:59
Sources confirm to LBCI: Israel objects to France's role in ceasefire monitoring committee, no other obstacles
3
Lebanon News
08:10
Evacuation warning: Israel urges Hadath, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate
Lebanon News
08:10
Evacuation warning: Israel urges Hadath, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate
4
Lebanon News
04:34
Israel targets Lebanese Army checkpoint in Al-Amariyeh, Tyre District, casualties reported
Lebanon News
04:34
Israel targets Lebanese Army checkpoint in Al-Amariyeh, Tyre District, casualties reported
5
Lebanon News
09:14
Israel renews attacks on Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
09:14
Israel renews attacks on Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
6
Lebanon News
15:17
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
15:17
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
7
Middle East News
08:49
Gantz: Lebanese government gives Hezbollah a 'free hand,' time to strike its assets
Middle East News
08:49
Gantz: Lebanese government gives Hezbollah a 'free hand,' time to strike its assets
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Massive Israeli airstrikes in Beirut's Basta: Was Hezbollah's Mohammad Haidar the target?
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Massive Israeli airstrikes in Beirut's Basta: Was Hezbollah's Mohammad Haidar the target?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More