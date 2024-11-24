Hezbollah says targeted Israeli intelligence base in Tel Aviv suburbs

Lebanon News
2024-11-24 | 08:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah says targeted Israeli intelligence base in Tel Aviv suburbs
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Hezbollah says targeted Israeli intelligence base in Tel Aviv suburbs

Hezbollah said it launched missiles at an Israeli army intelligence base in the Tel Aviv suburbs in the second such attack on and near the city on Sunday.

Hezbollah fighters launched "a volley of qualitative missiles" at the "Glilot base (the headquarters of the 8200 Military Intelligence Unit)... in the Tel Aviv suburbs," the group said in a statement.

AFP

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Hezbollah

Attack

Israel

Intelligence Base

LBCI Next
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Zawtar El Charqiyeh, Arnoun, Yohmor, and Al-Qusaibah in South Lebanon
Israeli army intercepts drone off Haifa coast, launched from Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Hezbollah launches rocket attack on Israeli military gathering in Khiam, targets Tel Aviv suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Hezbollah announces drone attack on Ramat David Airbase in Haifa, Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Hezbollah announces series of attacks targeting Israeli forces and settlements

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-17

Target of Mar Elias attack in Beirut is Hezbollah's head of southern front operations, Israeli Army Radio reports

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:32

Lebanon reports Israel killed 3,754 and wounded 15,626 since start of war

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:26

EU's Borrell announces 40 million euros in support to Lebanese Army in meeting with Army Commander

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:18

Israel's strike on Beirut's Basta kills 29 and wounds 67, final toll not confirmed yet

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:59

Sources confirm to LBCI: Israel objects to France's role in ceasefire monitoring committee, no other obstacles

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Lebanon's Defense Minister condemns Israeli attack on Army checkpoint in Al-Amariyeh, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-23

Minister Makary to LBCI: Cabinet to hold session on Tuesday on war situation, issue beyond politics

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-19

Iran rejects European and UK sanctions, calling them 'unjustified'

LBCI
World News
2024-09-04

Germany will not let up in military aid to Ukraine, Scholz says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:17

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:28

Israel's army says launched 'third wave' of airstrikes on Hezbollah sites in Beirut’s southern suburbs: Army spokesperson

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:59

Sources confirm to LBCI: Israel objects to France's role in ceasefire monitoring committee, no other obstacles

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

Evacuation warning: Israel urges Hadath, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:34

Israel targets Lebanese Army checkpoint in Al-Amariyeh, Tyre District, casualties reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

Israel renews attacks on Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:17

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
08:49

Gantz: Lebanese government gives Hezbollah a 'free hand,' time to strike its assets

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Massive Israeli airstrikes in Beirut's Basta: Was Hezbollah's Mohammad Haidar the target?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More