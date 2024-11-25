The Israeli army launched renewed airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs Monday evening, targeting the area once again following a day of intensified attacks.

According to Lebanon's official National News Agency, the latest strikes targeted the Haret Hreik and Chiyah areas.



The strikes come as discussions of a possible ceasefire in Lebanon continue to unfold. The attacks also add to the growing tensions after months of hostilities, with international calls for a resolution gaining momentum.