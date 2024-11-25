Renewed attacks: Israel hits Beirut's southern suburbs again

Lebanon News
2024-11-25 | 14:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Renewed attacks: Israel hits Beirut&#39;s southern suburbs again
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Renewed attacks: Israel hits Beirut's southern suburbs again

The Israeli army launched renewed airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs Monday evening, targeting the area once again following a day of intensified attacks.
 
According to Lebanon's official National News Agency, the latest strikes targeted the Haret Hreik and Chiyah areas.

The strikes come as discussions of a possible ceasefire in Lebanon continue to unfold. The attacks also add to the growing tensions after months of hostilities, with international calls for a resolution gaining momentum.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Strikes

Attack

Beirut

LBCI Next
Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Israel's army calls for immediate evacuation of Halta village, South Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Israel intensifies strikes on Lebanon with new attack on Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-07

Israeli airstrikes rock Beirut’s southern suburbs as attacks continue across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-07

Multiple airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs as Israel escalates attacks across Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-18

Israel escalates strikes in Lebanon, including capital Beirut, to pressure Hezbollah: Axios

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
16:59

US envoy McGurk heading to Saudi Arabia to discuss Gaza ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:35

LBCI correspondent reports optimism for ceasefire approval, despite protests in Israel: Here are the details

LBCI
Middle East News
15:35

Israel's army claims strikes on alleged Hezbollah weapon smuggling routes in Syria

LBCI
World News
15:16

US says Lebanon ceasefire close but no agreement yet: State Department spokesperson

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:07

Lebanon confirms 31 people killed in Israeli strikes Monday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-24

Israel pounds Beirut's suburbs following evacuation alerts for 12 buildings

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:58

Israel renews strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs for fourth time

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Intense negotiations continue: Will Israel and Lebanon finalize ceasefire deal?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

CNN: Netanyahu agreed 'in principle' to ceasefire with Hezbollah during security consultations with Israeli officials Sunday evening

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:11

Axios: Israel and Lebanon have agreed to the terms of a ceasefire agreement to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:55

Israel claims targeting Hezbollah's Executive Council centers in Beirut's southern suburbs: Army spokesperson

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:20

Axios: A US official said that the Israeli Cabinet needs to approve the deal on Tuesday and something can always go wrong until then

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Beirut's suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:28

Israel's army claims targeting Hezbollah military sites in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:15

Axios: The Israeli Security Cabinet is expected approve the deal with Lebanon on Tuesday according to a US official

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:58

New Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More