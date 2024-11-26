Saudi Arabia's humanitarian airlift to Lebanon continues with arrival of 24th plane

Lebanon News
2024-11-26 | 06:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Saudi Arabia&#39;s humanitarian airlift to Lebanon continues with arrival of 24th plane
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Saudi Arabia's humanitarian airlift to Lebanon continues with arrival of 24th plane

The 24th plane of the Saudi humanitarian airlift, organized by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), arrived Tuesday at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport. 

The shipment included a package of relief supplies, consisting of food and shelter materials, as part of Saudi Arabia's ongoing efforts to support Lebanon during its current crisis.

Lebanon News

Saudi Arabia

Humanitarian

Airlift

Lebanon

Plane

LBCI Next
Israeli Army Radio: Golani Brigade forces reach Litani River, 10 kilometers deep into Lebanon
Lebanon's FM hopes for ceasefire agreement and army deployment in South Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-27

Saudi Arabia sends 14th relief plane to Lebanon as part of ongoing humanitarian aid effort

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-19

Saudi Arabia's humanitarian airlift continues for seventh day to support Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-16

Saudi Arabia sends fourth relief plane to Lebanon as part of humanitarian air bridge

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Saudi Arabia continues humanitarian aid to Lebanon for 15th consecutive day

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:34

G7 foreign ministers urge 'immediate ceasefire' in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:26

Israeli strike hits central Rashidieh camp in Tyre, several injured (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

Ceasefire announcement expected soon, set to take effect Wednesday: Israel's Channel 12 reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:20

Israel alleges that a series of raids hit '20 Hezbollah targets in 120 seconds'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:31

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-22

Israeli airstrike causes massive damage to Bahman Hospital in Beirut: NNA reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-27

Israeli airstrike on Mjadel and Chihine: Injuries reported in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Iranian spy informed Israel of Nasrallah's arrival in Beirut's southern suburbs: Le Parisien

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:55

Israel claims targeting Hezbollah's Executive Council centers in Beirut's southern suburbs: Army spokesperson

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Israel faces resistance in South Lebanon's Khiam as clashes persist and losses mount

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:58

New Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:55

New warning: Israel's army issues evacuation notice for Ghobeiry and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:05

Fourth evacuation warning: Israel urges Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:43

Israeli strike hits area between Ras Al Naba'a and Al-Nuwayri in central Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:55

Amal Shehadeh: Israel allows France to join ceasefire monitoring committee after US envoy's intervention

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:38

Evacuation alert: Israel urges Borj El Brajneh, Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More