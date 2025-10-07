Walid Jumblatt says meeting with President Aoun was cordial, praises army’s role in the south

07-10-2025 | 08:49
Walid Jumblatt says meeting with President Aoun was cordial, praises army’s role in the south
0min
Walid Jumblatt says meeting with President Aoun was cordial, praises army’s role in the south

Former Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt described his meeting with President Joseph Aoun as cordial, saying the atmosphere was positive despite what he called “unfounded attempts to sow doubt.”

Jumblatt added that the Lebanese Army is “doing an exceptional job” in the south.

Lebanon News

Walid Jumblatt

President

Joseph Aoun

Army

Role

South Lebanon

MP Neemat Frem: Sustainable solution to waste crisis lies in Parliament passing two laws
President Aoun hails Pope Leo’s first visit to Lebanon as a historic moment of hope and unity
