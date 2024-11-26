Civil Defense rescues two civilians ahead of potential strikes in Beirut's suburbs

Lebanon News
2024-11-26 | 06:31
High views
Civil Defense rescues two civilians ahead of potential strikes in Beirut&#39;s suburbs
0min
Civil Defense rescues two civilians ahead of potential strikes in Beirut's suburbs

The Lebanese Civil Defense announced Tuesday that its teams successfully rescued a disabled man unable to leave his home in Borj El Brajneh, near Mini Market Cherri at the entrance of the shoe market in Beirut's southern suburbs. 

In a separate operation, the Civil Defense evacuated a woman from her residence in the Ain el Sekke area of Borj El Brajneh. 

Both evacuations were carried out successfully, ensuring the safety of the two civilians before the area faced potential Israeli strikes. 

Lebanon News

Civil Defense

Rescue

Civilians

Strikes

Beirut

Suburbs

Lebanese cabinet to meet Wednesday to approve ceasefire agreement with Israel: Al Jazeera
Israeli military claims to find combat equipment and infrastructure in Wadi Al-Slouqi and Litani River
LBCI Previous

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:55

Amal Shehadeh: Israel allows France to join ceasefire monitoring committee after US envoy's intervention

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:24

Israel's army calls for immediate evacuation of Naqoura residents in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-26

Rocket hits house in Jdeidet Marjaayoun, causing damage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-25

CNN: Netanyahu agreed 'in principle' to ceasefire with Hezbollah during security consultations with Israeli officials Sunday evening

