Civil Defense rescues two civilians ahead of potential strikes in Beirut's suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-11-26 | 06:31
Civil Defense rescues two civilians ahead of potential strikes in Beirut's suburbs
The Lebanese Civil Defense announced Tuesday that its teams successfully rescued a disabled man unable to leave his home in Borj El Brajneh, near Mini Market Cherri at the entrance of the shoe market in Beirut's southern suburbs.
In a separate operation, the Civil Defense evacuated a woman from her residence in the Ain el Sekke area of Borj El Brajneh.
Both evacuations were carried out successfully, ensuring the safety of the two civilians before the area faced potential Israeli strikes.
